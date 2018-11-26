Ohio to be the first state to use bitcoin for taxpayers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ohio is now the first state to use Bitcoin as a tax paying option.
Treasurer of Ohio, Josh Mendel, says Ohio business owners will be able to pay their taxes through an Ohio crypto website.
In 2014, Mendel started Ohiocheckbook.com, an online government transparency website, which was rated number one in the country. Mendel says the treasure’s office is working to make Ohio a national leader in blockchain technology.
Twenty-three taxes are eligible for the crypto transaction including sales tax, cigarettes and other tobacco products.
All the taxpayer has to do is enter their personal information, tax payment information and pay using a cryptocurrency wallet like Bitpay or Copay. More than one tax type can be made in a single payment, the website says.
Mendal says it will give Ohioans more tax paying options and provide a smooth sailing transaction while connecting with state government.
Benefits include real-time tracking, secure payments, low fees, and more.
Taxpayers will have to pay a transaction fee, a network fee, and a miner fee. The three month introductory period will contain a zero percent transaction fee, the website says.
Even though Mendel says it is easy to use for the taxpayer, they must pay attention to the value of their bitcoins. One Bitcoin equals up to $3,624. 89, which is down 2.85 percent in twenty-four hours.
Other cryptocurrencies will be accepted down the road. Mendel says the Treasurer’s office does not hold, mine or invest in cryptocurrency.
