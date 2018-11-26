Procter & Gamble sends laundry service to victims, first responders of CA wildfires

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Victims and first responders of the California wildfires can now use Procter & Gamble’s laundry service for free.
Business Wire says Cincinnati-based company P&G is collecting laundry through the Tide Loads of Hope laundry unit.
Tide Loads of Hope, powered by Matthew: 25 Ministries, helps victims of natural disasters by providing free laundry services and providing personal care.
Business Wire says, starting Nov. 25, the Tide Loads of Hope laundry vehicle will collect laundry from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until 300 loads are reached (two loads per household).
Tide Loads of Hope started in 2005 with hurricane Katrina and has washed more than 70,000 loads of laundry for more than 48,000 families across the nation and Canada.
