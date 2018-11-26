Red flags for Giving Tuesday scams

Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau can help with research, too. And remember -- don’t believe what you see on Caller ID. Thieves now “spoof” numbers to make it look like that call is coming from a legitimate group. After you’ve done that homework be careful how you donate. Using a credit card is safest, but make a note of the donation amount and make sure that’s what’s charged to your card. And to be safe, never click on a link in an email to make a donation.