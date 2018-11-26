Sources: Grand jury subpoenas delivered to City Hall in reference to ‘Gang of Five'

“It’s a hot mess,” said Chris Finney, one of the attorneys representing an anti-tax resident who sued for the texts. "They could have settled all of this very, very quickly and simply with very little expense back when the lawsuit was filed in April. We were only seeking 18 days of messages, an injunction and a fairly small amount of attorney’s fees. They have now turned this into hundreds of thousands of dollars of attorney fees and criminal involvement. What they are doing to themselves is worse than what’s in those text messages.”