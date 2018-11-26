Sources: Grand jury subpoenas delivered to City Hall in reference to ‘Gang of Five'

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Grand jury subpoenas were delivered to City Hall on Monday in reference to the ongoing “Gang of Five” texting case, sources tell FOX19.
Hamilton County deputies were seen on the third floor late Monday afternoon.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office declined to say if the agency was investigating, referring FOX19 to the prosecutor’s office. A prosecutor spokesperson declined comment.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters told FOX19 NOW Saturday he is reviewing the case to see if anyone broke the law after it was disclosed last week some of the text messages were destroyed. He said a decision will be made within the next 10 days. He declined further comment.
“It’s a hot mess,” said Chris Finney, one of the attorneys representing an anti-tax resident who sued for the texts. "They could have settled all of this very, very quickly and simply with very little expense back when the lawsuit was filed in April. We were only seeking 18 days of messages, an injunction and a fairly small amount of attorney’s fees. They have now turned this into hundreds of thousands of dollars of attorney fees and criminal involvement. What they are doing to themselves is worse than what’s in those text messages.”
In addition to city attorneys working on the case, Council has earmarked up to $150,000 to pay for private ones to represent the council members who make up the Gang of Five: P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young and Chris Seelbach in a lawsuit seeking texts and emails.
The suit, filed in April, describes the Democrats as “a cabal of five rogue members” of council holding illegal, secret meetings via email and text messages to discuss Mayor John Cranley asking then-City Manager Harry Black to resign, a violation of Ohio’s Open Meeting Act and the city charter.
The Gang’s private lawyers, who are with Dinsmore & Shohl and Taft Stettinius & Hollister, unsuccessfully argued in court Oct. 21 to keep the messages private.
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman disagreed and ordered the messages turned over to him no later than Nov. 2. He said he would review the texts and decide which ones should be made public. The order included all texts, even ones exchanged between two people. And the time period was longer: between Jan. 1 to present (Oct. 23).
The Gang did not obey that order. Instead, they appealed to the First District Court of Appeals.
But the messages were not turned over to the higher court for private review until Nov. 19, more than two weeks after the judge’s deadline.
Since the lawsuit was filed, attorneys for the Gang have released several of the text messages they exchanged - ones in the group string, not ones exchanged between two council members.
They were eyebrow-raising with Young calling the mayor a liar and referring to him as “little sucker."
In another, Sittenfeld urged Black to seek counseling.
In other messages, Black promised Seelbach he would fix problems with the streetcar if Seelbach would vote to keep Black.
The Gang also discussed Cranley’s nominee to the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority board (which was ultimately rejected in a 6-3 vote) and FC Cincinnati’s stadium in the West End.
