Wind Advisory in effect Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Temperatures will fall today through the 40’s into the 30’s, giving us a mix of rain and snow this afternoon.
Scattered cold showers will change into scattered snow showers this afternoon and evening.
Neither this morning’s commute nor the evening drive should be hampered by anything other than wet roads, but the commutes will most likely be a slow-go.
However, a WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 3 p.m. with a gusty morning and early afternoon.
Winds will range 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
The cold air will stick around this week.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both see afternoon high temps in the low 30s.
From Thursday into the weekend, somewhat warmer air will filter into the region.
Temperatures will be from the 40’s back into the low 50s, with rain chances ramping up Friday into the weekend.
