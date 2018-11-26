CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Breezy conditions and cold weather will dominate Monday evening with temps falling into the 20s and wind chills in the teens at times. By morning, temperatures will be in the low 20s and wind chills in the 10 degree to 20 degree range.
A mix of rain and snow will taper off and end late Monday evening with no accumulation or driving issues.
Low pressure will slide out of our region Tuesday and take the cloud cover with it. Dry conditions are expected for a while, however it is going to be frigid. Daytime highs will only reach the low 30s.
This colder-than-average air will stick around until the middle of the week. Temperatures will be back in the 50s by the weekend.
