Woman hit, trapped by car

OVER-THE-RHINE, OH (FOX19) - A woman was hit by a vehicle and trapped underneath it in Over-the-Rhine overnight, Cincinnati police said Monday.
Officers responded to Central Parkway at Mohawk Place at 11:30 pm Sunday
Firefighters had to lift the car off the victim, believed to be about 50, in order to free her and transport her to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.
She was seriously hurt and, at last check, in unstable condition in and out of consciousness and heading into surgery, police said.
The woman was not in the crosswalk at the time of the accident, they said.
No charges have been filed while the accident remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Traffic Unit.
