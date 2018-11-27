Butler County man slits 7-year-old dog’s throat

MONROE, OH (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced animal cruelty charges against a Monroe man for what the dog warden called ‘one of the worst cases of cruelty’ he has ever seen.
Michael Kelley, 62, slit the throat of his 7-year-old Yorkie-Poo mix, Sheriff Richard Jones says.
The deceased dog was discovered by Monroe police and firefighters during a medical call to Kelley’s home Nov. 2.
The Butler County Deputy Dog Warden says Kelley took the dog outside, attempted to slit the dog’s throat with a kitchen knife.
The first attempt was unsuccessful, the dog warden says, so Kelley returned to his kitchen to grab a fillet knife to ‘finish the job.’
Kelley is charged with cruelty to a companion animal.
Jones called Kelley’s actions ‘disgusting’ and said Butler County will take a firm stance against animal abusers.
