Cincinnati police union votes to petition city to end Kyle Plush investigations

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police voted Monday to petition City Council to end the Kyle Plush investigations.
FOP leader Dan Hils said the vote was 98 to zero to petition the council.
Plush died in April when he was pinned inside his minivan. Two 911 calls were made, but authorities did not find him in time.
Hils said a review cleared the officers of negligence. He said it is time for the “unending investigation” to end. He said this is very traumatic for the officers involved, adding he wishes they had the information to save Plush’s life.
It’s not clear what actions, if any, the coucnil would take after receiving the petition. FOX 19 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.