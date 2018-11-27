Cleveland PD remind people to drive carefully in snowy weather in hilarious tweet

CLEVELAND (WTOL) - Whoever runs the Cleveland Police Department’s Twitter account has won the internet for the week.
As you might know, NASA successfully landed the probe Insight on Mars yesterday.
The landing was nerve-wracking for scientists as the probe had to go through a dangerous descent through Mars' atmosphere after already traveling 300 million miles to get there to begin studying if Mars could be safe for human life.
Our commute to work doesn’t seem long at all now, does it?
Northeast Ohio is being hit with heavy snowfall this week, with some areas seeing 7 inches overnight.
Cleveland police reminded people to take it slow while saying that if Insight can land perfectly after a 300-million-mile journey, we can handle driving in the snow.
After all, it’s not our first rodeo.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.