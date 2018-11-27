Cold Air The Next Few Days

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Few flurries this morning, otherwise refreeze on a bridge, ramp, or untreated roadway could give us a isolated slick spot. It’s a cold start with wind chill factors in teens and temperatures in the mid 20’s.
Look for mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a high of 30 degrees. Clearing skies overnight will mean by morning expect a frosty start to the day. A daytime high in the low 30’s on Wednesday.
As northern and southern systems combine east of the Rocky Mountains late this week, most of the eastern U.S. will see precipitation. Increasing cloudiness will signal the approach of the southern system on Thursday with scattered showers arriving Friday, with wet weather Saturday before rain tapers on Sunday. The good news temperatures will rebound into the low 50’s this weekend.
