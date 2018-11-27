Cold blast: Watch for icy roads, here’s school delays

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Watch for icy patches on roads, bridges and overpasses as you drive into work or school Tuesday morning.
Overnight rain and light snow have left roads wet all over as some of our coldest air of the season filtered in.
Temperatures are in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.
Some school districts are canceling or delaying the start of classes.
Look for mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a high of 30 degrees. Clearing skies overnight will mean by morning expect a frosty start to the day. A daytime high in the low 30’s on Wednesday.
As northern and southern systems combine east of the Rocky Mountains late this week, most of the eastern U.S. will see precipitation. Increasing cloudiness will signal the approach of the southern system on Thursday with scattered showers arriving Friday, with wet weather Saturday before rain tapers on Sunday.
The good news temperatures will rebound into the low 50’s this weekend.
