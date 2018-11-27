FBI: 2 of convicted killer’s 90 murders linked to Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 78-year-old man sitting in prison in Texas may be among the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history, FBI crime analysts report.
According to the Texas Rangers, Samuel Little has confessed to 90 murders to date, and the FBI is working with the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, the Texas Rangers, and dozens of agencies to match Little’s confessions with evidence from women who turned up dead in states from California to Florida between 1970 and 2005.
Some of the murders described by Little have not yet been definitely corroborated by law enforcement. A map of some of those cases -- referred to as “unmatched confessions” -- can be found here.
These include the following area cases:
- Cincinnati, Ohio. Unmatched Confession. Black female killed in 1974.
- Covington, Kentucky. Unmatched Confession. White female killed in 1984. Met victim in Columbus, Ohio. Body disposed of somewhere in Northern Kentucky (city unspecified).
Little was arrested at a Kentucky homeless shelter in September 2012 and extradited to California, where he was wanted on a narcotics charge. Once Little was in custody, Los Angeles Police Department detectives obtained a DNA match to Little on the victims in three unsolved homicides from 1987 and 1989 and charged him with three counts of murder.
For these crimes, Little was convicted and sentenced in 2014 to three consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.
In all three cases, the women had been beaten and then strangled, their bodies dumped in an alley, a dumpster, and a garage. Little asserted his innocence throughout his trial, even as a string of women testifying for the prosecution told of narrowly surviving similarly violent encounters with Little.
From the time Little dropped out of high school and left his Ohio home in the late 1950s, he lived a nomadic life. Authorities said he would shoplift and steal in a city or town to gather the money to buy alcohol and drugs, but never stayed in one place for long. He would drive from New Jersey to California in a matter of days, authorities said, and when he had his many run-ins with police, they often just wanted to shoo him out of town.
Little chose to kill marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs. Their bodies sometimes went unidentified and their deaths uninvestigated.
Little’s method of killing also didn’t always leave obvious signs that the death was a homicide. The one-time competitive boxer usually stunned or knocked out his victims with powerful punches and then strangled them. With no stab marks or bullet wounds, many of these deaths were not classified as homicides but attributed to drug overdoses, accidents, or natural causes.
