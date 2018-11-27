Former Dallas officer accused of fatally shooting neighbor could soon be indicted

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) – A grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the case against a former Dallas Police officer who’s accused of shooting an unarmed man to death in his own apartment.
They’re deciding whether to indict her on a manslaughter charge – or even possibly on a murder charge.
Former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger said she mistakenly entered neighbor Botham Jean’s apartment in September.
Jean lived one floor above Guyger, who was eventually arrested on a manslaughter charge after Jean was shot to death in his apartment.
Her case is now before a Dallas County grand jury.
Will the former officer face a murder count? The legal team for Jean’s family said Monday that the answer is “yes.”
“We know that there are sufficient facts that exist in the hands of the district attorney, that exist in the hands of the investigators, to indict on what we believe the proper charge is, which is murder,” said Lee Merritt, an attorney for the family.
According to sources, the Dallas district attorney is presenting a probable cause case for a murder indictment from the grand jury.
"This case has so much significance because if someone can get killed in their own residence while watching a game, then the problem has increased," said Daryl Washington, another attorney for the Jean family.
The grand jury is expected to hand down a decision Wednesday.
