Former NKY football coach indicted on sodomy charges

FORT THOMAS, KY (FOX19) - A former northern Kentucky high school football coach was indicted on sodomy charges, LEX18 reports.
Thomas Duffy, 69, was the head coach at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas from 1988 to 1993.
Duffy was indicted on four counts of sodomy after police say a victim recently came forward to report the abuse they say happened between Sept. 1, 1982, and May 19, 1983.
During the time the victim says they were abused, Duffy was a football coach at Danville High School.
According to the indictment, LEX18 says the victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the abuse. Police have not said whether the victim is a male or female, or if they were a Danville High School student.
LEX18 says police also would not say if there were multiple victims.
Police say the investigation is still ‘very active’ and witnesses are still being interviewed. They’ve issued a warrant for Duffy’s arrest, LEX18 says.
It’s unknown if Duffy’s time at Highlands High School is under investigation. He worked at Fort Thomas Independent school five years after the victim says they were abused.
Highlands website says that Duffy left his job at Danville to coach the Bluebirds where he won two Clas AAA state titles before moving on to coach Henderson County High School.
Kentucky court records show that Duffy is scheduled for an arraignment Jan. 8 at 1:30 in Boyle County.
