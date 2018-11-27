Gang of Five: Wendell Young arrives to testify before grand jury

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - For months, Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young said the controversy over his text messages in a secret string with other council members was “overblown.”
“I think it’s a big to-do about really nothing,” he told FOX19 NOW in October.
He wasn’t taking it so lightly Tuesday as he walked hand-in-hand with his wife into a building Downtown for Hamilton County grand jury proceedings.
Less than 24 hours earlier, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at City Hall, armed with a subpoena member of Council’s self-proclaimed Gang of Five.
So far this morning, Young is the only one who has been served with a subpoena and showed up at the grand jury.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters told FOX19 NOW Saturday he is looking into missing text messages exchanged by Young and Cincinnati City Council Member Tamaya Dennard to sees if anyone broke the law.
The communications were part of a secret group string including Councilmen Greg Landsman, P.G. Sittenfeld and Chris Seelbach.
The texts are considered evidence in ongoing lawsuit alleging the Gang violated Ohio’s Open Meeting Act and city charter.
The Gang was under a judge’s order to turn over all their messages, even ones exchanged between just two people, from Jan. 1 to Oct. 23.
They released dozens of the ones from the group string but continue to try to shield many of them.
The city appealed Judge Robert Ruehlman’s order and finally turned the texts over to an appeals court for review Nov. 19.
The higher court will review the messages privately and decide whether to proceed with the case. or return it to the lower court.
The next day, a city lawyer made a stunning disclosure to the attorney representing the anti-tax activist suing for the texts, Brian Shrive,
Young purposely deleted his from his phone after the judge’s order, and Dennard claims her phone accidentally fell into a pool, Shrive said.
Tampering with evidence a third degree that is punishable with jail time and a fine up to $!0,00.
Deters said his office will reach a decision how to proceed within 19s.
He declined to discuss the case Monday and Tuesday, along with sheriff’s officials.
