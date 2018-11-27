No charges for northern KY man who fatally shot intruder at his home

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - No charges will be filed against a Covington man who shot and killed an intruder at his home this week.
Covington Police have identified the man who died as 43-year-old Joshua Kersey.
It happened Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. at a residence on West 7th Street. Police say Kersey and two accomplices entered the home and demanded to see a person who hasn’t lived there for years.
The homeowner, 54-year-old Floyd Gillie Sr., shot Kersey and the two other suspects fled. Commonweath Attorney Rob Sanders says Gillie will not face charges, citing Kentucky’s “Castle Law Doctrine.”
