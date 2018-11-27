ODNR: Body pulled from lake believed to be missing fisherman

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ohio Department of Natural Resource officials say a body pulled from a lake at East Fork State Park is that of a fisherman missing since Sunday.
Officials said the body was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday with the help of side scan sonar. The body will be taken to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office for positive identification.
Crews spent several hours on the water Sunday evening after responding to East Fork State Park off Ohio 32, according to Clermont County dispatchers. They received a report of a boat flipping and two men falling into the water.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a fisherman was helping a hunter take deer across the lake when the boat overturned. Only one of the two men made it to shore.
The missing person is in his 40s, officials said.
“They were taking a deer to the boat ramp at the location ... and uh, the boat tipped and it seems like someone is in the water and freezing right now,” a 911 caller said.
ODNR was overseeing the search. FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.
