Police investigate after trio attacks, tries to rob woman in daylight

MT. WASHINGTON, OH (FOX19) - This holiday shopping season, police want you to watch your wallet and protect your purse because a woman reported that three people attacked her in a parking lot in an effort to steal her belongings.
The woman told police she was leaving the Walgreens on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when she saw three people she did not know standing close to her car. Police said as the woman walked through the parking lot, the trio of people attacked her by kicking her and trying to force her to the ground while attempting to steal her purse.
“When you think of someone just grabbing your purse, maybe that’s not as bad, but this was an assault," said Kim, a nearby resident who shops in Mt. Washington. “It’s very scary, especially when it’s three against one. I mean how far would these people go?”
According to Cincinnati police, the woman was somehow able to scare the suspects to the point they took off running. She was able to keep her belongings and was not harmed.
Another woman claimed that something similar happened to her. So far, police said they have not gotten a second report.
“Someone else said it happened to them inside the store, and it was the same exact thing where they kicked her in the leg,” said Kim.
Shoppers who frequent the area, like Kim, said the situation is scary. Kim said when it comes to protecting herself and her possessions, she tries to follow her gut. She believes that this attempted robbery is a reminder to, like the victim did, stay alert and aware at all times.
“If somebody looks sketchy to you or makes you nervous, then assume the worst, and protect yourself," said Kim.
Police said the victim was able to see the suspects and gave them detailed descriptions of the two women and one man believed to have been involved. Cincinnati police released those descriptions:
- Suspect 1: Black man, about 18 years old, 5’11” tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white hoodie and an orange t-shirt. He had an accent.
- Suspect 2: Black woman, about 16, 5’05” tall and 160 pounds. She has a medium build. She was wearing a leopard-print shower cap, a gray shirt, and stretch pants.
- Suspect 3: Black woman, about 16, 5’06” tall and 120 pounds with a medium build. She wears her hair in a medium-length Afro. She was wearing tight-fitting, all-black clothing and had an accent.
If you have any information, contact Cincinnati police, or anonymously contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
