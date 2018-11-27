Raising Canes launches winter coat drive

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Raising Cane’s restaurants across Ohio and Northern Kentucky are partnering with Widow’s Sons to collect coats and other warm weather clothing items now through December 7, 2018. Items collected will be donated to veteran-focused charitable services and other at need groups.
On December 9th, collected items will be distributed to the following groups:
- Cincinnati/Dayton Area Restaurants: Washington Park Columbus and Central Ohio Restaurants: Columbus VA and National Church Residences
- Northeast Ohio Restaurants: S.A.M Center Massilon (Servicing Area Military)
Raising Cane’s actively supports multiple charitable organizations throughout the year including various veterans focused groups. In addition, the only discount program Raising Cane’s offers is our Hero Discount which provides 10 percent off to active and retired military and first responders.
Raising Canes Ohio current operates 29 restaurants located in Ohio and Northern Kentucky, primarily in Central, Northeast and Southwest Ohio.
