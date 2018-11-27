Reading police search massage parlor after reports of prostitution; arrest made

READING, OH (FOX19) - Reading police conducted a search warrant at an area massage parlor Monday afternoon.
The warrant was served at D&P Massage, located at 1718 East Galbraith Road.
Police said the warrant was conducted because of an ongoing investigation into multiple reports of prostitution performed by workers inside the business.
One worker, Xiu Zhu, or “Sally," was arrested for two counts of prostitution and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Officers seized multiple business transaction documents, ledgers, credit card machines, routers, a security camera, and other related material.
