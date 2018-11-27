CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The sky will try to clear Tuesday but success will not come until late at night. That means Wednesday will dawn mostly clear, frosty day and cold.
Chilly sunshine will dominate Tuesday afternoon.
The very active weather pattern continues this week. Powered by the northern branch of the jet stream, storms will continue to dip southeastward out of the North Pacific into the northwestern United States. Along the southern branch of the jet, also called the subtropical jet stream, disturbances will continue to arrive from the tropical North Pacific with plenty of moisture and warm air.
As northern and southern systems combine east of the Rocky Mountains late this week, most of the eastern U.S. will see precipitation. Increasing cloudiness will signal the approach of the southern system on Thursday with scattered showers arriving Friday.
Saturday looks very wet and Sunday rain will taper off, ending late in the day.
