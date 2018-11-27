Winter Weather Advisory in effect

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
A quick covering of snow will cause visibility to change rapidly. Up to 1” of snow accumulation is expected.
Watch for a few bursts of snow through the mid-afternoon. However, high pressure will slowly build over the region and provide dry weather to take over tonight.
It is going to be a cold next few days here in the Tri-State.
Tuesday afternoon, daytime highs will only touch 30 degrees. We will struggle to climb out of the 30s Wednesday as well.
We have the chance of seeing some wet weather Thursday night into Friday as a weak low pressure system moves into the region.
Temperatures will gradually warm heading toward the end of the week. In fact, mild conditions are expected by this weekend.
