WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 4pm

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - These snow bursts that have gotten stronger have prompted a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for portions of the Tri-State, all of our Ohio & Indiana counties bordering the Ohio River, including all of NKY as snow bursts have developed and will continue on and off through early this afternoon.
Look for reduced visibility and while accumulations will be minor the COLD air will cause slick driving especially on less traveled and elevated roadways.
This is a situation that has developed as a result of this low that essentially develops these slow moving snow bursts / squalls. Daytime temeratures will reach 30 degrees with wind chill factors in the teens and 20’s.
As northern and southern systems combine east of the Rocky Mountains late this week, most of the eastern U.S. will see precipitation. Increasing cloudiness will signal the approach of the southern system on Thursday with scattered showers arriving Friday, with wet weather Saturday before rain tapers on Sunday. The good news temperatures will rebound into the low 50’s this weekend.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.