A.J. Green ready to return Sunday: ‘I’m here to win’

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Bengals seven-time pro bowl wide receiver A.J. Green returned to practice on Wednesday with a confirmation that he would return on Sunday.
It would be his first game back since injuring his toe in a week eight win over Tampa Bay.
“I’m grateful I didn’t need surgery,” said Green. “It just needed time to heal.”
Without Green, the Bengals lost three straight games and now sit one game out of the final AFC wildcard spot with a 5-6 record and star quarterback Andy Dalton out for the season.
“It’s been tough these last (few) weeks," said Green. "We’re in a little hole. I’ve got to give everything I’ve got to help Jeff (Driskel) out and get this offense back on the road.”
Bengals backup QB Jeff Driskel was 17-29 with 155 yards passing, a passing touchdown, and a rushing touchdown in the second half of last week’s loss to the Browns.
“(Jeff Driskel) is the best athlete on the team by far,” said Green. “With him at QB, he can make a lot of things happen. When plays break down, we can actually get some shots down the field and make our job a little easier. It’s just getting the timing down. We haven’t had a lot of reps together.”
Green was asked if the team approached him about sitting out for the rest of the season to play it safe with his toe injury.
“Not happening,” Green repeated six times. “I wouldn’t handle that. I’m here to win. I just love playing football. I don’t care what the record was, if I was healthy enough, I was going to go out there and play.”
The Bengals (5-6) host the Broncos (5-6) this Sunday at 1 p.m.
