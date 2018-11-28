Cold, dry conditions

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wednesday afternoon, outside of a few flurries, cold and dry conditions are expected. Daytime highs will only touch 31 degrees.
High pressure will slide off to the east Thursday. A weak boundary will bring the potential for a few rain/snow showers during the late morning and afternoon.
Warmer air will move back into the region by the end of the week.
This weekend, daytime highs will be mild as they reach the upper 50s and low 60s.
