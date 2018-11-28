Cold For Now, Warm Up On The Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Slick spots will once again be possible this morning especially in areas outside of our city centers. A very cold start to the day with wind chill factors in the low to mid-teens this morning. While a few flurries or a light snow shower is possible, we do look at the more persistent snow showers to start to come to an end this morning. Look for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with a high of 31 degrees, while it will be cold again a warming trend is ahead.