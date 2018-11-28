Cold For Now, Warm Up On The Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Slick spots will once again be possible this morning especially in areas outside of our city centers. A very cold start to the day with wind chill factors in the low to mid-teens this morning. While a few flurries or a light snow shower is possible, we do look at the more persistent snow showers to start to come to an end this morning. Look for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with a high of 31 degrees, while it will be cold again a warming trend is ahead.
Thursday clouds will increase with showers on the way, a small window during mid-morning could bring a mix of rain and freezing rain, before all rain showers on Thursday afternoon with a high of 40 degrees.
Look for showers Friday with a high temp in the low 50s. Steady rain will fall Saturday and lingering showers end early Sunday. With the wet weather comes a warming trend, with highs in the upper 50’s this weekend.
Our next chance for snow showers looks to be by Tuesday of next week as temperatures once again fall back into the 30’s for highs.
