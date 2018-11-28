Coroner IDs man found on train tracks in Middletown

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Butler County Coroner Martin Schneider has identified the man who was found on the railroad tracks in Middletown on Nov. 16.
Schneider said the man is 55-year-old Gary McCracken.
He was found dead behind Vannest Avenue.
An autopsy was performed on McCracken at the Butler County Morgue on Nov. 19. His cause and manner of death are both listed as pending for further investigation.
The Butler County Coroner’s office is seeking help in locating his family.
If the anyone has any information regarding McCracken or his family, you’re asked to call the coroner’s office at 513-785-5860.
