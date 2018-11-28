I-74 closed in both directions after crash involving dump truck

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A crash involving a dump truck closed a stretch of Interstate 74 Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. between Harrison Pike and North Bend Road. Hamilton County dispatchers say a dump truck rolled from westbound lanes to eastbound lanes, hitting a truck.
Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed as a result of the incident.
Motorists should proceed with caution and seek alternate routes.
