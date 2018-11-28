I-74 closed in both directions after crash involving dump truck

A crash closed a stretch of Interstate 74 eastbound Wednesday afternoon.
By FOX19 Web Staff | November 28, 2018 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 2:05 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A crash involving a dump truck closed a stretch of Interstate 74 Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. between Harrison Pike and North Bend Road. Hamilton County dispatchers say a dump truck rolled from westbound lanes to eastbound lanes, hitting a truck.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed as a result of the incident.

Motorists should proceed with caution and seek alternate routes.

