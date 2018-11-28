Father, 3-year-old dead; 7-year-old in critical condition after being found unconscious in garage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A father and his 3-year-old son died and his 7-year-old daughter is in critical condition after they were found unconscious inside a garage in suburban Louisville.
Police were called to the 9900 block of Plaudit Way, in a part of town called Valley Station, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police Department Lt. Emily McKinley said.
McKinley said when officers arrived, they found the father was inside the garage and the two children were inside of a vehicle.
McKinley said family members originally found the father and his children after the father failed to show up for work and his daughter did not go to school. The children’s mother had already left for work.
All three family members were taken to Southwest Hospital where the father and 3-year-old were pronounced dead.
The 7-year-old was taken from Southwest Hospital to Norton Children’s Hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the 7-year-old is in critical condition.
“We’re calling this a death investigation; it appears to be a horrific accident,” McKinley said.
