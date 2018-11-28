A few flakes, a few sprinkles possible Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As warmer air tries to make it into the FOX19 NOW viewing area it will be harder to clear the sky.
So, partly-to-mostly cloudy will describe Thursday and we may see a few flakes during the early morning and a few sprinkles during the day.
Showers will be numerous Friday. Look for steady rain most of Saturday. High temperatures Friday will be in the 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Showers end Sunday morning.
Cold air returns starting Monday and stays most of next week with flurries possible Monday night and Tuesday.
