CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The persistent snow shower activity that brought terrible driving conditions Tuesday morning will continue overnight in many locations.
A few flurries will continue Wednesday morning but the sky will begin to clear in the afternoon. It will be cold again but a warming trend is ahead.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with an increase of cloud cover late in the day. Look for showers Friday with a high temp in the low 50s. Steady rain will fall Saturday and lingering showers end early Sunday.
With the wet weather comes a warming trend, then more cold starting Monday next week.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 60s.
