A few flurries will continue Wednesday morning
By Steve Horstmeyer | November 27, 2018 at 9:55 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 10:10 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The persistent snow shower activity that brought terrible driving conditions Tuesday morning will continue overnight in many locations.

A few flurries will continue Wednesday morning but the sky will begin to clear in the afternoon. It will be cold again but a warming trend is ahead.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with an increase of cloud cover late in the day. Look for showers Friday with a high temp in the low 50s. Steady rain will fall Saturday and lingering showers end early Sunday.

With the wet weather comes a warming trend, then more cold starting Monday next week.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 60s.

