Florida woman pulls knife on man who confronted her about farting

DANIA BEACH, FL (RNN) - Waiting in line at a store can be unpleasant enough without the person in front of you passing gas.
So, when John Walker found himself in that situation Sunday at a Florida Dollar General, he spoke up. Unfortunately, the loud farting was about to become the least of his worries.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office told the Miami Herald that Walker got into an argument with 37-year-old Shanetta Yvette Wilson, which led to her pulling out a knife and threatening to gut him.
Deputies said Wilson cocked the blade back in her right hand as if she was about to strike Walker. Fortunately, the incident did not end in violence.
Law enforcement was alerted and they found Wilson in the area. Walker identified her to investigators and she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Authorities took her to the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach where her bail was set at $2,500.
