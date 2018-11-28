Man charged with shooting Hamilton toddler in mouth

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 22-month-old in Hamilton earlier this month.
Noah Jones, 23, has been charged with shooting the child this past Wednesday on Lulu Avenue. An investigation led to a Hamilton police and SWAT search warrant and arrest this week.
The toddler’s mother, Tiffany Lawrence, said last week her daughter was on a ventilator and scheduled for surgery.
“I have no clue why this happened,” she told FOX19 NOW.
She said her daughter was hit in the mouth by a bullet that flew in the front door of the home. A second child, her 9-year-old daughter, was grazed by a bullet, she said.
“There were gunshots,” said Lawrence. “We just heard a gunshot and the next thing we know someone came back around and shot at the front door.”
FOX19 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.
