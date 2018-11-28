Ohio State still behind Oklahoma in playoff rankings

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Ohio State still needs help to make the college football playoff.
Following a 62-39 win over then No. 4 Michigan, the Buckeyes jumped from No. 10 to No. 6, putting them within striking distance of the Top 4 with one week remaining before the bowl season.
Despite moving in the right direction, the biggest debate of this week’s playoff rankings did not go in the Buckeyes’ favor, as Oklahoma remained ahead of Ohio State at No. 5.
Both have a chance at adding another victory over a ranked opponent to their resume on Saturday, as Oklahoma takes on No. 14 Texas at noon in the Big 12 Championship Game, while Ohio State faces No. 21 Northwestern at 8 p.m. in the Big Ten Championship.
The top-three remained intact for the fourth-straight week with Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame, respectively.
Georgia moved up to the No. 4 spot at the expense of Michigan. The Bulldogs play top-ranked Alabama at 4 p.m. Saturday in the SEC Championship Game, meaning a team outside the top-four has an opportunity to move in, with one of the current CFP members guaranteed a loss.
The final CFP rankings will be released at noon on Sunday on ESPN.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.