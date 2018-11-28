OTR senior center not relocating after all?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A council member has proposed the city pay a one-time disbursement of $50,000 to the operations of an Over-the-Rhine senior center on Race Street.
It takes about $100,000 to maintain.
Council member P.G. Sittenfeld also moved that the city sell the senior center building to Cincinnati Area Senior Services for $1 in an effort to continue serving residents.
This means the center will not relocate to the rec center in Mt. Auburn, but -- for now -- stay in its current spot on Race Street.
“I can’t tell you all how much this means,” said director Cheryl Ware. “Not only to me, but to them. I couldn’t do the job if they weren’t here and like they said -- we are family.”
The center is a place where adults can interact with other seniors, enjoy programs and socialize.
Sittenfeld says by taking these steps he hopes it will prevent the senior center from ever being at risk of closing again.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.