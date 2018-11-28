Police: Man puts money on gift cards, takes cash from Walmart

AURORA, IN (FOX19) - Aurora, Ind. police are investigating a theft that occurred Nov. 16 at the town’s Walmart location off U.S. 50.
“I don’t think this was his first time doing something like this,” Sgt. Shane Slack said. “He was well aware of his surroundings.”
Slack said the case is rather unique because the man appears to have a decent understanding of the register system in the store and opens the cash drawer to take out the big bills -- and he didn’t stop there.
“He got into that and also had the knowledge to put money onto some gift cards,” Sgt. Slack said. “We’d never seen that to my knowledge.”
The man walked back and forth past the register slowly hitting each of the buttons necessary to open the drawer. Then while the cashier was away he scanned and loaded two gift cards at the jewelry counter before leaving the store. Police believe this may have been a team effort.
“He was on the phone so he may have been given instructions from someone,” Slack said. “If we’re able to catch up to him maybe interview him and we’ll find out if there’s more people involved, not just him, it could be a whole ring of people in the Tri-State area.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 812-926-1101 and ask for Slack.
