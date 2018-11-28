Residents reporting garage break-ins, burglaries in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TWP, OH (FOX19) - Thieves appear to be targeting garages and barns in Colerain Township and neighbors there say they have had enough.
Richard Sanders said he works in his garage often and accidentally left it unlocked Thanksgiving night while he took a quick trip to the store. When he returned around 8 p.m., less than an hour later, the father of two said he found his belongings, mostly his tools, had been taken from his garage.
“I was absolutely outraged at the fact that somebody would just walk right in here and take my stuff," said Sanders.
For Sanders, it is a setback. He said the items that were taken are part of his trade.
"I rebuild office trailers, so the tools that were stolen are stuff that I needed," said Sanders.
Sanders said he is saddened, yet not surprised. Other neighbors not far from where Sanders lives on Redskin Drive said they are dealing with it as well. One man said it seems to be a persistent problem -- he claimed that security cameras on his property did not stop thieves from targeting him twice.
"Their tools have been stolen, sheds have been broken into, all kinds of stuff has come up missing from their properties," said Sanders.
The positive aspect of the negative situation for Sanders is that people in his community are helping him by donating tools.
“Just handed me some of their old tools, that way I can continue to try to work on cars and maintain my job," said Sanders.
Sanders said he called Colerain Township police, who are investigating.
“Lock your anything, everything, valuable," said Sanders.
Sanders hopes that whoever committed the crime is caught, but he said he does not expect his tools will be returned.
Colerain Township police said they expect to have more information to release on Wednesday. If you have any information, call police.
