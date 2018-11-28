Tri-State business moving to accommodate FC Cincinnati stadium

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Tri-State Wholesale Building Supplies is set to move to accommodate space for the FC Cincinnati stadium.
Tri-State Wholesale announced they acquired property for its planned new, 98,800 SF, headquarters on Evans Street south of West Eighth.
The new facility will include window manufacturing, insulated glass manufacturing, a distribution center for building supplies, shipping and receiving docks, corporate office and showroom areas.
This facility will serve as the new headquarters for Tri-State Wholesale Building Supplies, which is relocating from their current facility located at 1550 Central Avenue in the West End.
The company agreed to sell their current location to make way for construction surrounding the new FC Cincinnati soccer stadium.
“This move is bitter sweet for us. The West End has been a great home to our business since the mid 1980’s, and we have been watching the areas surrounding the West End develop into wonderful urban space. The new stadium will be the catalyst to the same type of revitalization in the West End.,” Jason Welch, General Manager of Tri-State Wholesale, said in a news release.
Groundbreaking is expected in early 2019.
