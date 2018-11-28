UC’s Luke Fickell named conference coach of the year

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell was named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year on Wednesday after leading his team to its first 10-win regular season since 2009.
It was the seventh 10-win season in program history.
The Bearcats are returning to postseason play for the first time since the 2015 Hawaii Bowl. UC will be going for just the third 11-win season since 1885, trying to match the 2008 (11-3) and 2009 (12-1) squads. UC’s bowl game and opponent will be announced on Dec. 2.
QB Desmond Ridder, a product of Louisville St. Xavier high school, was named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year. Ridder completed 62.5 percent of his passes as a redshirt freshman, throwing for 2,359 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He rushed for another 574 yards along with five more scores on the ground.
