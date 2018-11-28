Wadsworth resident goes Griswold with home from ’National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Wadsworth resident is bringing cheer to his neighborhood with Christmas decorations resembling Clark Griswold’s house from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Decorations consist of 250 strands of lights with 100 bulbs of strands covering the house completely, totaling 25,000 total lights.
The inaugural lighting at the home located at 173 Duane Lane was held in 2013.
It has been homeowner Greg Osterland’s dream of decorating his house ever since he was a child. This year’s lighting at the home took place on Nov. 24.
Lights will be on from dusk until 11 p.m. nightly until New Year’s Day.
The homeowner says his electric bill averages only an extra $30 during the holiday season, so he is not collecting money to cover utility costs. But he is accepting donations on behalf of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides walk held in Akron annually.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.