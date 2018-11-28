Wagner brother to appear in court for Rhoden family massacre case

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Another member of the Wagner Family will face a judge on Wednesday for his role in the Pike County massacre.
George Wagner IV is accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
His brother, Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner, pleaded ‘not guilty' in court Tuesday morning.
Angela Wagner, the mother of Jake and George IV, is due in the same court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The final member of the Wagner family charged with aggravated murder in the execution-style slayings of the eight Rhoden family members will be in court the following week.
They all face aggravated murder charges and other counts that carry the possibility of a death sentence if they are convicted.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
