Who is he? Fairfield police need help identifying man

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Fairfield police need help identifying a man caught on camera walking up to homes in the neighborhood.
Officers said the man was observed walking up to at least two homes in the city. The man is reported to have taken photos of the door handles, and then left in a white Toyota Prius.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201 or the anonymous tip line at 513-896-8200 with any information.
Police have not said if the man if facing any charges in connection to the case.
Officers say there are a few things you can do to prevent theft around the holidays:
- Have the package delivered to work or held at the distribution center.
- Require a signature for delivery.
- Have a package placed away from the front door or street.
- As a trusted neighbor for help.
