Why you shouldn’t put sugar in the water (and other Christmas tree tips)

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - For many, the holiday season is all about traditions. That may take the form of baking your favorite cookies, hanging special lights, or maybe going to get a real Christmas tree.
If you go the real tree route, there is no shortage of options (Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Blue spruce, and so on). You can get one pre-cut or you can even go out there and cut the old tannenbaum down yourself.
Unfortunately, there is also no shortage of things that can go wrong when getting a real tree. For starters, you may have heard that it’s a good idea to put sugar in the Christmas tree water. This is in fact a bad idea.
This was the topic of this week’s Rob Williams Anytime podcast. There are pros and cons to each type of tree, and you never want to end up with a pile of needles on your floor at home. If you want to listen to the full show, you can do so below:
(And don’t forge to subscribe!)
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.