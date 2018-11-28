World faces 'impossible' task at post-Paris climate talks

World faces 'impossible' task at post-Paris climate talks
FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, a passenger airliner flies past steam and white smoke emitted from China Huaneng Group's Beijing power plant that was the last coal-fired plant to shut down on March 18, 2017 as the Chinese capital convert to clean energy like thermal power. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) (Andy Wong)
November 28, 2018 at 5:48 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 5:48 AM

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Three years after sealing a landmark global climate deal in Paris, world leaders are gathering again to agree on the fine print.

Top of the agenda during talks starting Sunday in Katowice, Poland, will be finalizing the so-called Paris rulebook, which determines how countries have to count their greenhouse gas emissions, report them to the rest of the world and reveal what they are doing to reduce them.

A recent study warned that time is running out for the world to achieve the most ambitious target in the Paris agreement — keeping global warming at 1.5 Celsius. The planet has already warmed by about 1 degree since pre-industrial times and it's on course for another 2-3 degrees of warming by the end of the century unless drastic action is taken.

In this Nov. 20, 2018 photo workers decorate the venue of the global climate summit that will be held at the site of the closed 'Katowice' coal mine in the city of Katowice, southern Poland, where - three years after sealing a landmark global climate deal in Paris - world leaders are gathering again to agree on the fine print. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
In this Nov. 20, 2018 photo workers decorate the venue of the global climate summit that will be held at the site of the closed 'Katowice' coal mine in the city of Katowice, southern Poland, where - three years after sealing a landmark global climate deal in Paris - world leaders are gathering again to agree on the fine print. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2011 file photo, people carry baskets of coal scavenged illegally at an open-cast mine in the village of Bokapahari in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. 2018 is expected to see another 2 percent increase in human-made emissions, as construction of coal-fired power plants in Asia and Africa continue while carbon-absorbing forests are felled faster than they can regrow. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2011 file photo, people carry baskets of coal scavenged illegally at an open-cast mine in the village of Bokapahari in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. 2018 is expected to see another 2 percent increase in human-made emissions, as construction of coal-fired power plants in Asia and Africa continue while carbon-absorbing forests are felled faster than they can regrow. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo U.S. President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Paradise, Calif. Forest fires from California to Greece, droughts in Germany and Australia, tropical cyclones Mangkhut in the Pacific and Michael in the Atlantic: scientists say this year's extreme weather offers a glimpse of disasters to come if global warming continues unabated. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo U.S. President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Paradise, Calif. Forest fires from California to Greece, droughts in Germany and Australia, tropical cyclones Mangkhut in the Pacific and Michael in the Atlantic: scientists say this year's extreme weather offers a glimpse of disasters to come if global warming continues unabated. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file) (AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo rescuers dig on the site where victims were believed to have been buried by a landslide after Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Itogon, Benguet province, northern Philippines. Forest fires from California to Greece, droughts in Germany and Australia, tropical cyclones Mangkhut in the Pacific and Michael in the Atlantic: scientists say this year's extreme weather offers a glimpse of disasters to come if global warming continues unabated. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, file)
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo rescuers dig on the site where victims were believed to have been buried by a landslide after Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Itogon, Benguet province, northern Philippines. Forest fires from California to Greece, droughts in Germany and Australia, tropical cyclones Mangkhut in the Pacific and Michael in the Atlantic: scientists say this year's extreme weather offers a glimpse of disasters to come if global warming continues unabated. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, file) (AP)
FILE - In this Oct.24, 2018 file photo cargo ships pass sandbanks in the river Rhine near Oberwesel, Germany, during historically low water levels. A hot, dry summer has left German waterways at record low levels, causing chaos for the inland shipping industry, environmental damage and billions of euros of losses _ a scenario that experts warn could portend things to come as global temperatures rise. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
FILE - In this Oct.24, 2018 file photo cargo ships pass sandbanks in the river Rhine near Oberwesel, Germany, during historically low water levels. A hot, dry summer has left German waterways at record low levels, causing chaos for the inland shipping industry, environmental damage and billions of euros of losses _ a scenario that experts warn could portend things to come as global temperatures rise. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) (AP)