Bill banning plastic bag fees passed by Ohio House

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio’s House of Representatives approved a proposal with a 59-30 vote that would ban local governments from implementing fees on the use of plastic bags and containers.
House Bill 625, which was introduced by Republican Reps. George Lang and Scott Lipps, would prohibit Ohio’s cities from charging fees for packaging containers, including plastic bags and bottles.
Cuyahoga County and Lakewood councils have discussed a fee on plastic grocery bags, but neither have approved such legislation.
The proposal will be voted on by the Ohio Senate and then sent to the governor’s desk if approved.
If House Bill 625 is passed, Ohio would join several states with similar legislation, including Florida, Michigan, Indians, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.
