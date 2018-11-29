Brody Allen family hosts blood drive

Brody Allen and his older brother, Andrew Allen. (Photo: Facebook page Team Brody)
By Deborah Linz and Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 29, 2018 at 7:27 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 7:31 AM

COLERAIN TWP,, OH (FOX19) - A Colerain Township family hit by two tragedies in recent weeks is hosting a blood drive to give back to the community.

The Allen family said blood donations saved the life of their teenage son, Andrew, 19, who was struck by several cars while walking near his home Nov. 5 and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

He was hurt less than two weeks after the family had to bury Andrew’s 2-year-old old brother, Brody, who died from brain cancer.

The blood drive will take place 1 p .m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Southland Baptist Church, 2485 Springdale Rd.

Call 513-451-0910 to make an appointment, but walk-ins also are welcome.

Last night hundreds of people turned out to support a fundraiser held for the Allen Family at the Chick-fil-A at Colerain Commons. The restaurant pledged a portion of sales toward Andrew Allen’s medical expenses.

More than $4,000 was raised, according to the eatery’s Facebook page.

