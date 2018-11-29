A Chance of Showers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -As we transition to milder temperatures tonight into tomorrow, a few scattered showers are expected to develop.
A more significant warming trend will take place this weekend as a warm front pushes through the region potentially giving us upwards of an inch of rain.
A cold front will then work through Sunday into Monday bringing colder air back into the tri-state.
We will start Friday morning in the upper 30s with a few scattered showers in the area for the morning commute. The rest of the day will see only a slight chance of showers with highs near 50 degrees.
Saturday will see rain and the possibility of thunder with highs in the low 60s.
While the bulk of Sunday looks quiet with highs in the low 60s, colder air will move back in for the start of the upcoming week.
