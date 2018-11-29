Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield can’t resist the Phil Collins drum solo during warm-ups

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Brown’s quarterback Baker Mayfield may be laying the groundwork if this football thing doesn’t pan out.
The NFL offensive Rookie of the Month apparently timed his warm ups to fit in the drum solo in Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight.”
The brief solo was captured by Kingsville resident Chuck Fultz and has been viewed over 250,000 times.
Fultz captured the video during the Cincinnati game Nov. 25.
Fultz said Mayfield started drumming at the beginning of the song, and he could only hope so he turned on his phone.
“I didn’t know if he would, but then he did,” Fultz said. “It was perfect.”
Fultz and his wife, weren’t even suppose to be at the game, but won tickets and rode the bus to Cincinnati.
The two dedicated Brown’s fans described the experience as “amazing.”
