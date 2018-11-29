Crashes close lanes on both sides I-275

COLERAIN TWP., OH (FOX19) - Expect delays on both sides of Interstate 275 in western Hamilton County Thursday morning.
Crashes are reported on both sides of the highway just east of the Colerain split, county dispatchers say.
The highway is open on both sides, but at least two lanes are closed on the eastbound side, and at least one is blocked on the westbound side.
Detour onto the Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway or use southbound I-275 to westbound I-74 to return to I-275.
Injuries are reported.
Icy patches are possible on roads due to a wintry mix of freezing drizzle and light snow earlier this morning when temperatures were in the 20s.
It’s still below freezing with thermometers just hitting 30 degrees.
Later, we are expected to rise to a high of 39 degrees as warmer air moves in.
